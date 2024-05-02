Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Stunning time-lapse captures lightning storm at Oklahoma-Texas border

Photographer Matt Lantz captured the stunning storm time-lapse footage as he faced Loveland, Oklahoma, from across the Red River in North Texas.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
BURKBURNETT, Texas – Everything is bigger in Texas, including this supercell's breathtaking display of natural power.

A thunderstorm illuminated Tuesday's sky along the border of Oklahoma and Texas with lightning bolt after lightning bolt.

Photographer Matt Lantz said he captured the stunning storm time-lapse footage as he faced Loveland, Oklahoma, from across the Red River in North Texas.

"The Loveland, OK storm in full beast mode having its way in southern Oklahoma last night," Lantz wrote on X early Wednesday morning.

(Matt Lantz via Storyful)

Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings were issued for areas around Loveland, Oklahoma, and Burkburnett, Texas, on Tuesday.

Lightning occurs when the amount of electricity in the sky surpasses the air's capacity to hold it. It's like a spark that jumps from one location to another. Lightning can happen between clouds or between a cloud and the ground, which helps regulate the electricity in the air.

