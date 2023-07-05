Caught on cam: Eerie lightning strikes photobomb July 4th fireworks show in Tennessee

LOBELVILLE, Tenn. – Eerie lightning strikes photobombed a Fourth of July fireworks show in a small Tennessee town.

Mother Nature's fireworks took center stage Tuesday in Lobelville to man’s fireworks display. Organizers said they were concerned as storms threatened the area just two hours before the fireworks display was scheduled to start.

As soon as the sun set, crews were racing to shoot the display before the storms hit, determined to make it happen.

The show ended quickly after lightning was visible, but organizers said they were able to complete the show.

A local business, Quality Building Supply, stepped up at the last minute when the town feared they didn’t have the resources to put on the show this year. Residents were excited to hear of the show coming together just days before July 4.

Lobelville is located about 75 miles southwest of Nashville.

Summer peak for lightning

While we might think of lightning dangers as only affecting those caught in the middle of a field or stuck on a hilltop, lightning safety experts stress that being outside anywhere is a dangerous risk when lightning is in the area.

About 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning strikes occur in the U.S. each year, according to the National Weather Service.

June, July and August are the peak months for lightning activity, coinciding with the peak months for outdoor summer activities.

As a result, more than 73% of the lightning deaths occurred in these three summer months, with Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays having slightly more deaths than other days of the week, the National Lightning Safety Council reported. From 2006 through 2022, 466 people were struck and killed by lightning in the U.S.

"If you are outside, you are vulnerable to a possible lightning strike," John Jensenius, with the National Lightning Safety Council, told FOX Weather.

Over the last 30 years, the U.S. has averaged 51 lightning fatalities per year. Only about 10% of people struck by lightning are actually killed.