See it: Drone video captures glittering lava oozing from fissure on Italy's Mount Etna volcano

CATANIA, Italy– Drone video from New Year's Day shows lava hissing as it spills from a fissure on Mount Etna in Italy.

The video, taken near Valle del Bove, shows the bright red and orange lava popping as it cascades down the volcano.

The lava lit up the night, creating a beautiful spectacle.

A YEAR IN REVIEW: THE MOST DRAMATIC VOLCANIC ERUPTIONS IN 2025

In a wide camera shot, a city's lights glow in the background as the red lava illuminates the dark mountainside of Etna.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

The sound of the lava cracking made for an intense juxtaposition in the otherwise quiet night.

Mount Etna is known for its volcanic activity, according to the UNESCO World Heritage Foundation, with eruptive activity being recorded by humans for 2,700 years.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to the Smithsonian Institute National Museum of Natural History's Global Volcanism Program, Etna began an eruption on Christmas Eve 2025 before stopping on Dec. 28.