Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

See it: Drone video captures glittering lava oozing from fissure on Italy's Mount Etna volcano

The video, taken near Valle del Bove, shows the bright red and orange lava popping as it cascades down the volcano.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Drone video from New Year's Day shows lava spilling and cracking from a new fissure in Mount Etna. The volcano recently erupted over the Christmas holiday in December. 

Watch: Lava spills out of Mount Etna in cool drone video

Drone video from New Year's Day shows lava spilling and cracking from a new fissure in Mount Etna. The volcano recently erupted over the Christmas holiday in December. 

CATANIA, Italy– Drone video from New Year's Day shows lava hissing as it spills from a fissure on Mount Etna in Italy. 

The video, taken near Valle del Bove, shows the bright red and orange lava popping as it cascades down the volcano

The lava lit up the night, creating a beautiful spectacle. 

A YEAR IN REVIEW: THE MOST DRAMATIC VOLCANIC ERUPTIONS IN 2025

In a wide camera shot, a city's lights glow in the background as the red lava illuminates the dark mountainside of Etna. 

  • An Italian city's lights illuminate behind the flow of lava from Mount Etna.
    Image 1 of 4

    An Italian city's lights illuminate behind the flow of lava from Mount Etna.  (Emilio Messina via Storyful)

  • The lava cracked and popped as it spilled from the fissure in Mount Etna.
    Image 2 of 4

    The lava cracked and popped as it spilled from the fissure in Mount Etna. (Emilio Messina via Storyful)

  • Mount Etna on New Year's Day 2026.
    Image 3 of 4

    Mount Etna on New Year's Day 2026. (Emilio Messina via Storyful)

  • The lava created an interesting pattern on Mount Etna.
    Image 4 of 4

    The lava created an interesting pattern on Mount Etna.  (Emilio Messina via Storyful)

The sound of the lava cracking made for an intense juxtaposition in the otherwise quiet night. 

Mount Etna is known for its volcanic activity, according to the UNESCO World Heritage Foundation, with eruptive activity being recorded by humans for 2,700 years. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to the Smithsonian Institute National Museum of Natural History's Global Volcanism Program, Etna began an eruption on Christmas Eve 2025 before stopping on Dec. 28. 

Tags
Loading...