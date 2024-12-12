Arctic winds create mysterious frozen sand sculptures along Lake Michigan beach

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — It was quite the unusual scene in a frosty Michigan Thursday as strong winds made some unique sculptures along a frozen beach.

Sand sculptures in St. Joseph along the shores of Lake Michigan were frozen into place by "subzero wind chills and strong wind," the photographer with Nate's Dronography told Storyful.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday morning wind chills were predicted to range from zero to -10 degrees. The result was a beach full of surreal formations that almost looked like a scene from Star Wars' planet Tatooine.

These types of wind chills can be dangerous for those who do not properly prepare for this sort of environment. The combination of wind and low temperatures in the winter can be a deadly combination, leading to frostbite and hypothermia.

The freezing temperatures were part of an arctic chill that swept across the Great Lakes this week. The chilly pattern led to feet of lake-effect snow along the eastern Great Lakes shores.