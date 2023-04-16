Search
1 killed, 1 injured after lightning strikes boat in Florida, officials say

A spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and another is hurt after a lightning bolt struck a boat in Brevard County, Florida, on Sunday, officials said.

A spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

No other details were immediately released.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast, with a few that could turn severe with hail or gusty winds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

