Scientists warn of toxic gas, Pele's hair as Hawaii's Kilauea begins 7th eruptive episode

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – The world’s most active volcano is at it again after Hawaii’s Kilauea began its seventh episode of its ongoing eruption, with video showing lava shooting more than 100 feet into the air.

Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the most recent episode began late Monday afternoon when small, sporadic spatter fountains that started around 1:30 p.m. local time began to increase in intensity.

A little more than five hours later, sustained lava fountains began, with fountains located in the north vent shooting 100-120 feet high.

Those fountains fed multiple lava streams, with the flow covering 15-20% of the crater floor.

In addition, the USGS said a small fountain was observed in the south vent, and a small lava flow emerged from the south side of the cone.

Kilauea began its latest eruption on Dec. 23, 2024, with each eruptive episode that flowed lasting from 13 hours to eight days.

Pauses between each episode have lasted from less than 24 hours to 12 days.

"Based on the durations of episodes 5 and 6 and the short pauses that separated them, episode 7 will probably last 10-20 hours," the Hawaii Volcanoes Observatory (HVO) said in an update.

The eruption is occurring within a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The National Park Service (NPS) has warned visitors to stay out of closed areas within the national park for safety. "High levels of volcanic gas and strands of volcanic glass are among the hazards," the NPS warned. "Eruptive activity can change at any time."

Scientists say the primary hazards are high levels of volcanic gas. However, Pele’s hair, which are strands of volcanic glass that are often produced by lava fountaining activity, can be carried by the wind.

Pele’s hair can sometimes cluster and tangle together on the ground, making it look like tumbleweeds.

The HVO said the extent of Pele’s hair is dependent on lava fountaining activity and current wind conditions.

Scientists will continue to monitor the volcanic activity at Kilauea and will provide additional updates as needed.