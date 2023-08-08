Condemned homes fall into Alaska river following record flooding in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska – An influx of state and federal aid is pouring into Alaska's capital after the devastation caused by a breach of a glacial ice dam.

The glacial outburst flooding – also known as jökulhlaups – sent record amounts of water rushing downstream following a major release at Suicide Basin at the Mendenhall Glacier above Juneau .

The record flooding event forced the evacuation of several areas on Saturday. Three days later, the river's banks remain eroded and highly unstable, Juneau officials said as a local emergency was issued.

As structures and large trees collapsed into the river and swept downstream, peak water levels reached 14.97 feet, Juneau Engineering and Public Works Director Katie Koester said, exceeding the record of 11.99 feet by almost 3 feet. As of Tuesday, the river level continues to fall.

The vast majority of the destruction took place on privately owned land, the City and Borough of Juneau said following Monday's assembly. Following their initial assessment of structures damaged by flooding and bank erosion, eight private buildings were condemned.

Some public infrastructure was also damaged, city officials said. Three wastewater lift stations were submerged, and service was temporarily disrupted. All three stations are back in operation as of Tuesday morning.

National Weather Service hydrologist Aaron Jacobs told KTOO that glacial outburst flooding happens gradually. It has been an annual summer phenomenon since 2011.

"It’s not like a flash flood event or like a wall of water," he said. "Usually, it will take about two days, give or take."

A video filmed by Micah Adams showed the moment most of a house fell into the river Saturday.

"It was humbling to see the power of nature and horribly sad for the families that lost property," Adams wrote on Instagram, adding that he just happened to be flying his drone in the area at the moment of collapse.

The Salvation Army has prepared food boxes and vouchers for clothing or household goods available to impacted families. The Red Cross is also accepting financial donations, which are guaranteed to stay within Alaska.