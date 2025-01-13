No tsunami threat for US after powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off coast of Japan

TOKYO – A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook parts of southern Japan on Monday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported about 7 miles to the east-southeast of Miyazaki just after 9 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) at a depth of about 30 miles.

Miyazaki, located on the island of Kyushu, sits about 560 miles to the southwest of Tokyo.

According to the National Weather Service's National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, there is no threat of a tsunami for the U.S. West Coast, Alaska or Hawaii.

There is no immediate word on damage or injuries.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a Tsunami Warning for waves of 3 feet in height for parts of the southeastern shores of Kyushu and Shikoku.

