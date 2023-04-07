Search
Watch: In-car footage shows Indiana deputy caught in middle of EF-2 tornado

The National Weather Service said a squall line with multiple strong circulations produced several tornadoes from western through eastern Indiana and into western Ohio late in the evening on March 31.

HARLAN, Ind. – A dramatic scene unfolded last Friday as an Indiana deputy became caught in a tornado.

The Allen County deputy was driving just south of Harlan when the EF-2 twister moved through, and it was all captured on the dash camera.

The deputy was not injured, but the car sustained minor damage due to the debris being thrown around.

(Allen County Sheriff's Department)

The National Weather Service said a squall line with multiple strong circulations produced several tornadoes from western Indiana through eastern Indiana and into western Ohio late in the evening on March 31.  

Ten tornadoes touched down in Indiana and killed at least five people during the severe weather outbreak that spawned violent tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail across the Midwest and South.

This was part of a larger outbreak that produced 25 tornadoes in Indiana alone over two days, the NWS said.

The outbreak ties May 2011 for the fifth-largest tornado outbreak in Indiana history, according to meteorologists. This was the largest outbreak in central Indiana since Nov. 17, 2013, the NWS said.

For central Indiana, this was the first day with multiple fatalities from different tornadoes since June 2, 1990, according to the NWS. For the entire state, it was the first day with multiple fatalities from different tornadoes since March 2, 2012.

