Extreme Weather
Watch: Raging Indiana waterfall pours floodwater onto cars below

Drivers noted how the amount of water pouring from Hanging Rock Hill could be enough to push a car down the ravine below.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Indiana waterfall gushes with floodwater over cars

MADISON, Ind. – Hanging Rock Hill, a waterfall that usually gently pours over a road in Madison, Indiana, surged with floodwater after torrential rains drenched the southern region of the Hoosier State on Friday.

Video of the waterfall shows it gushing over a rock cliff with murky brown floodwater, as drivers on Highway 7 carefully maneuver their vehicles behind the cascade.

"Okay, that’s scary," a person can be heard saying in the video, which was shot from inside a truck driving under the waterfall.

Hanging Rock Hill in Madison, Indiana.

(The Attic Coffee Mill Cafe / FOX Weather)

"I’ve literally never seen anything like this," another person in the truck says.

They note how the amount of water pouring from Hanging Rock Hill could be enough to push a car down the ravine below.

Rainfall in Indiana, and across the Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi River Valleys, triggered Flash Flood Emergencies during a multi-day severe weather outbreak this week. 

