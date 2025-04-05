Watch: Raging Indiana waterfall pours floodwater onto cars below

MADISON, Ind. – Hanging Rock Hill, a waterfall that usually gently pours over a road in Madison, Indiana, surged with floodwater after torrential rains drenched the southern region of the Hoosier State on Friday.

Video of the waterfall shows it gushing over a rock cliff with murky brown floodwater, as drivers on Highway 7 carefully maneuver their vehicles behind the cascade.

"Okay, that’s scary," a person can be heard saying in the video, which was shot from inside a truck driving under the waterfall.

"I’ve literally never seen anything like this," another person in the truck says.

They note how the amount of water pouring from Hanging Rock Hill could be enough to push a car down the ravine below.

Rainfall in Indiana, and across the Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi River Valleys, triggered Flash Flood Emergencies during a multi-day severe weather outbreak this week.