Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

See it: Indian Army helicopters complete 'dare devil' rescue amid rising floods

In total, 27 people were rescued during the "dare devil rescue effort," the army said.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Video from Wednesday, Aug. 27, showed the Indian Army rushing to save people in a precarious situation during rapidly rising flooding in Lassian, India. 

Watch: Indian Army conducts heroic 'daredevil' rescue during floods

Video from Wednesday, Aug. 27, showed the Indian Army rushing to save people in a precarious situation during rapidly rising flooding in Lassian, India. 

LASSIAN, India – An Indian Army helicopter came to the rescue of people stranded on a tiny island surrounded by flooding during another round of extreme weather in the country. 

Video from Wednesday showed the "dare devil" rescue moment when the helicopter swooped down to pick up two people standing on the grassy patch. 

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

The helicopter approaches the small island to save the 2 people.

The helicopter approaches the small island to save the 2 people. 

( Indian Army via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The two people loaded a few bags into the helicopter before jumping in themselves. 

As the video zoomed out to show the helicopter taking off, three other people wading through waist-deep water headed toward the little island. 

WATCH: MAN CARRIES BABY OVER HEAD THROUGH CHEST-DEEP FLOODWATER IN INDIA

The indian Army helicopter picks up two people needing rescue from a grassy patch above flooding.

The indian Army helicopter picks up two people needing rescue from a grassy  patch above flooding. 

( Indian Army via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The Indian Army said three helicopters made multiple shuttle trips to save people from the flooding in Lassian, located in the state of Punjab. 

In total, 27 people were rescued during the "dare devil rescue effort," the army said. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

As the helicopter flies away, 3 people remain waiting rescue.

As the helicopter flies away, 3 people remain waiting rescue. 

( Indian Army via Storyful / FOX Weather)

"Displaying selfless commitment and extraordinary flying skills, the Army Aviation units are tirelessly working round the clock in inclement weather to save lives," the Indian Army said. 

The India Meteorological Department said parts of Punjab saw heavy rainfall of between 4 and 9 inches from Wednesday to Thursday. 

India is in the thick of its summer monsoon season, which runs through September and brings a majority of the country's rainfall each year. 

Tags
Loading...