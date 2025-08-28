See it: Indian Army helicopters complete 'dare devil' rescue amid rising floods

LASSIAN, India – An Indian Army helicopter came to the rescue of people stranded on a tiny island surrounded by flooding during another round of extreme weather in the country.

Video from Wednesday showed the "dare devil" rescue moment when the helicopter swooped down to pick up two people standing on the grassy patch.

The two people loaded a few bags into the helicopter before jumping in themselves.

As the video zoomed out to show the helicopter taking off, three other people wading through waist-deep water headed toward the little island.

The Indian Army said three helicopters made multiple shuttle trips to save people from the flooding in Lassian, located in the state of Punjab.

In total, 27 people were rescued during the "dare devil rescue effort," the army said.

"Displaying selfless commitment and extraordinary flying skills, the Army Aviation units are tirelessly working round the clock in inclement weather to save lives," the Indian Army said.

The India Meteorological Department said parts of Punjab saw heavy rainfall of between 4 and 9 inches from Wednesday to Thursday.

India is in the thick of its summer monsoon season, which runs through September and brings a majority of the country's rainfall each year.