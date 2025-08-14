Search
Watch: Man carries baby over head through chest-deep floodwater in India

India is in the thick of its summer monsoon season, which runs through September and brings a majority of the country's rainfall each year.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A man carrying a woman on his back and a baby above his head walked through chest-deep floodwaters. Northeastern India has experienced several days of heavy rainfall since the start of August.

PRAYAGRAJ, India – A man in northeastern India was caught on video carrying a baby over his head during heavy flooding in early August. 

Video from Aug. 2 in Prayagraj in the state of Uttar Pradesh showed the man wading through debris-filled floodwater with a woman clinging to his back as he held a small baby in a blanket up over his head. 

Uttar Pradesh and much of northeastern India have experienced several days of heavy rain since the beginning of August. 

Parts of Uttar Pradesh received more than 10 inches of rain from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, according to the India Meteorological Department. 

India is in the thick of its summer monsoon season, which runs through September and brings a majority of the country's rainfall each year. 

In the video, as the man continued walking through flooding, he meets another man and hands over the infant before following behind him, with the woman still clinging to his back. 

The trio continued on through flooding when the video ends. 

Heavy rain continued across India for the first week of August, with parts of Uttar Pradesh getting more than 7 inches of rain in just 24 hours on some days, the India Meteorological Department reported. 

