New Greece wildfires spark just days after deadly weekend blaze amid prolonged drought

Dozens of new wildfires began Tuesday in Greece, prompting evacuations, with more than 100 fires burning.

According to the Greek Fire Department Operations Center, firefighters are battling 106 fires in Greece, with 63 new starts reported Tuesday. Most of the fires are in Kefalonia, Vonitsa, Zakynthos, Arta, Preveza, Achaia, Chios and Aitoliko.

The fires are "growing in size and becoming dangerous" and are being fueled by gusty winds and prolonged drought, Greek fire officials said.

Due to the large number of fires, teams from the Greek Arson Crimes Division have been dispatched to investigate the cause.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Climate Crisis & Civil Protection issued more than a dozen evacuation orders for communities in western Greece. Over the weekend, one person was killed in Togani Keratea when a building burned down, according to officials.

A very high fire risk continues Wednesday in Attica, Peloponnese, Western Greece, Epirus, Thessaly, Central Greece, Ionian Islands, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Central Macedonia and the North Aegean.

According to the Ministry of Climate Crisis & Civil Protection, a Level 4 out of 5 fire risk is forecast for these regions.

Greece is among the European nations facing drought conditions this summer.

According to a report from the European Commission Joint Research Centre in June, drought is escalating throughout central, northern and eastern Europe. These conditions were triggered by a lack of rain throughout the spring and above-average temperatures in several regions. The ongoing drought contributed to France's largest wildfire in 70 years.

