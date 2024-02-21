Search
Hear it: Spectacular ice calving at Argentina's Perito Moreno Glacier echos thunderous splash across reserve

The majority of the Magallanes Peninsula is designated as a Provincial Nature Reserve, which acts as a protective area surrounding the Perito Moreno Glacier.

A large chunk of ice broke off in spectacular fashion from the Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina, recent video shows.

PERITO MORENO GLACIER, Argentina – A massive chunk of ice calved from Argentina's Perito Moreno Glacier, creating a stunning spectacle with a thunderous splash.

In a video captured by Ioana Patrascu on Feb. 2, a loud cracking sound occurs as powder blue ice falls off the glacier, with a deafening roar immediately following.

Patrascu said she took out her phone, expecting ice to fall. What she heard next was a "big bang and suddenly this massive chunk of ice fell to everyone’s shock."

'BUMPS ON A MAP' LEAD SCIENTISTS TO HIDDEN 1.5-MILE-TALL MOUNTAIN BELOW OCEAN SURFACE

The footage, recorded by Ioana Patrascu on Feb. 2, shows powder blue ice calving from the face of the glacier with a thunderous splash.

The footage, recorded by Ioana Patrascu on Feb. 2, shows powder blue ice calving from the face of the glacier with a thunderous splash.

(Ioana Patrascu via Storyful)

According to the UNESCO World Heritage Foundation, the water level is temporarily raised when the large glacier blocks the narrow channel formed by Lake Argentino, resulting in regular thunderous ruptures of the glacier tongue into the lake.

"The vast front of the slowly and constantly moving glacier, up to 60 meters (197 feet) high, regularly calves bluish icebergs into the waters of Lake Argentino, an audiovisual spectacle attracting visitors from all over the world," the foundation said.

