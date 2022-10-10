Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

'We're alive': Woman rescues elderly parents from flooded home during Hurricane Ian

Schroyer’s two 90-year-old parents were in their Naples home when water from the storm surge began to rush in. Schroyer, who lives next door, came to rescue her parents from the rising floodwater.

By Angeli Gabriel , Will Nunley Source FOX Weather
The St. Benard Project is helping restore homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. FOX Weather's Will Nunley spoke to one homeowner, who said she had to rescue her elderly parents from the rising flood waters, with just minutes to spare. 02:34

'We're alive': Woman rescues elderly parents from flooded home during Hurricane Ian

The St. Benard Project is helping restore homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. FOX Weather's Will Nunley spoke to one homeowner, who said she had to rescue her elderly parents from the rising flood waters, with just minutes to spare.

NAPLES, Fla. – Floridians continue to sift through the flood-soaked rubble of their homes after Ian barreled through the Sunshine State nearly two weeks ago.

Naples resident Heidi Schroyer worked to pick up the pieces of what was left of her parents' home.

"I've thrown out pictures of family members from the 1800s," Schroyer said. "It's quite heartbreaking, but we're alive."

Heidi Schroyer in Naples, Florida after Ian.

Heidi Schroyer in Naples, Florida after Ian.

(FOX Weather)

Schroyer’s two 90-year-old parents were in their Naples home when water from the storm surge began to rush in. Schroyer, who lives next door, came to rescue her parents from the rising floodwater.

"Getting them through the floodwater, though, to my home was probably the worst thing I've ever dealt with, more so than the flood itself. Just the scary moments of trying to get them to safety," said Schroyer.

Now, their home is being cleared out piece by piece.

Many of their belongings were touched by feet of dirty floodwater, and so are being removed from the house, placed in the driveway or thrown away.

Flood-damaged items are placed along the road in Naples, Florida.

Flood-damaged items are placed along the road in Naples, Florida.

(Will Nunley / FOX Weather)

Stacks of boxes and piles debris from nearby homes are placed on the roadside, as many of Schroyer’s neighbors are also cleaning out their flood-damaged homes.

One group that is helping rebuild these homes is the St. Bernard Project, a nonprofit organization named after Louisiana’s St. Bernard Parish. 

Formed after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Pelican State in 2005, the organization helps fellow storm victims, such as Schroyer and her parents.

  • Heidi Schroyer speaks to a volunteer with St. Bernard Project.
    Image 1 of 7

    Heidi Schroyer speaks to a volunteer with St. Bernard Project. (Will Nunley)

  • A volunteer with St. Bernard Project.
    Image 2 of 7

    A volunteer with St. Bernard Project. (Will Nunley)

  • A volunteer from St. Bernard Project.
    Image 3 of 7

    A volunteer from St. Bernard Project. (Will Nunley)

  • A volunteer with St. Bernard Project assesses items inside a home.
    Image 4 of 7

    A volunteer with St. Bernard Project assesses items inside a home. (Will Nunley)

  • A volunteer with St. Bernard Project cleans a flood-damaged home.
    Image 5 of 7

    A volunteer with St. Bernard Project cleans a flood-damaged home. (Will Nunley)

  • A volunteer with St. Bernard Project repairs drywall.
    Image 6 of 7

    A volunteer with St. Bernard Project repairs drywall. (Will Nunley)

  • Shovels, brooms and other cleaning tools in Naples, Florida.
    Image 7 of 7

    Shovels, brooms and other cleaning tools in Naples, Florida. (Will Nunley)

St. Bernard Project is currently removing flooring and drywall that were destroyed by the nearly three feet of flooding that poured into Schroyer’s parents’ home.

The volunteers stay in disaster-stricken areas for as long as is financially possible. For example, some are still helping storm victims in Puerto Rico, where Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Sept. 18. 

Tags
Loading.