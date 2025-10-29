Hurricane Melissa's devastating eyewall carves path of destruction through Montego Bay, western Jamaica
Melissa moved like a buzzsaw over the western parishes of Jamaica. The storm's devastating eyewall passed directly over Montego Bay, Jamaica's third most populous city and a popular tourist destination.
Video shows damage from Hurricane Melissa to Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites Hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
"It's like a waterfall," said TikTok user Sherry. Video showed ceiling panels missing in the hotel lobby.
"Thank you to the hotel staff, they really went way above and beyond and we are extremely appreciative," she added.
A torn off roof is seen in St. Catherine, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Ferocious winds and torrential rain tore into Jamaica Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa made landfall, the worst storm ever to strike the island nation and one of the most powerful hurricanes on record. The extremely violent Category 5 system was still crawling across the Caribbean, promising catastrophic floods and life-threatening conditions as maximum sustained winds reached a staggering 185 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour). (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Rio Cobre comes out of its banks near St. Catherine, Jamaica, shortly before Hurricane Melissa made landfall on October 28, 2025. Ferocious winds and torrential rain tore into Jamaica Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa made landfall, the worst storm ever to strike the island nation and one of the most powerful hurricanes on record. The extremely violent Category 5 system was still crawling across the Caribbean, promising catastrophic floods and life-threatening conditions as maximum sustained winds reached a staggering 185 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour). (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
A blown down fence is seen in St. Catherine, Jamaica, shortly before Hurricane Melissa made landfall on October 28, 2025. Ferocious winds and torrential rain tore into Jamaica Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa made landfall, the worst storm ever to strike the island nation and one of the most powerful hurricanes on record. The extremely violent Category 5 system was still crawling across the Caribbean, promising catastrophic floods and life-threatening conditions as maximum sustained winds reached a staggering 185 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour). (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
A man looks at a fallen tree in St. Catherine, Jamaica, shortly before Hurricane Melissa made landfall on October 28, 2025. Ferocious winds and torrential rain tore into Jamaica Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa made landfall, the worst storm ever to strike the island nation and one of the most powerful hurricanes on record. The extremely violent Category 5 system was still crawling across the Caribbean, promising catastrophic floods and life-threatening conditions as maximum sustained winds reached a staggering 185 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour). (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
At one point Tuesday, Jamaican officials said some 12,000 people were in shelters across the island.
At least 3 people were killed before landfall but no deaths or injuries have been reported since Tuesday, as crews prepare to more thoroughly survey the damage left behind by Melissa.
According to the FOX Forecast Center, Jamaica’s mountainous terrain will continue to enhance any leftover rainfall as deep tropical moisture will continue to be drawn over the island by Melissa’s circulation.