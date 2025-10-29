Search
Hurricane Melissa's devastating eyewall carves path of destruction through Montego Bay, western Jamaica

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Watch: Jamaican residents take refuge at police station as Hurricane Melissa lashes region

A video shared by the Jamaica Constabulary Force shows residents seeking shelter at a police station in Black River as Hurricane Melissa was ravaging the region on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Hurricane Melissa made a record-setting landfall as a monster Category 5 storm, packing wind speeds of 185 mph, as it roared ashore near New Hope, Jamaica on Tuesday.

Black River, one of the oldest towns on the island, just 11 miles south of the official landfall location was devastated by wind and storm surge. Video released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force showed power poles snapped in half, roofs torn off buildings and streets flooded.

Melissa moved like a buzzsaw over the western parishes of Jamaica. The storm's devastating eyewall passed directly over Montego Bay, Jamaica's third most populous city and a popular tourist destination.

WATCH FOX WEATHER'S LIVE COVERAGE OF HURRICANE MELISSA

Powerful winds, heavy rain from Melissa pummel Jamaica

Powerful winds and heavy rain pummel Montego Bay in northern Jamaica on Tuesday.

Hurricane Melissa exited Jamaica as a Category 4 hurricane. Video from Montego Bay showed intense wind gusts whipping trees and creating a deafening roar. 

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross compared the eyewall of the storm to a 30-mile wide EF-5 tornado moving over the island. 

After the worst of the storm had passed, a hotel guest at a luxury resort in Montego Bay surveyed the damage to the Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites Hotel.

HURRICANE MELISSA MAKES SECOND LANDFALL IN CUBA AFTER LASHING JAMAICA WITH CATASTROPHIC FLOODING, BRUTAL WINDS

Hurricane Melissa batters resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica

Video shows damage from Hurricane Melissa to Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites Hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

"It's like a waterfall," said TikTok user Sherry. Video showed ceiling panels missing in the hotel lobby.

"Thank you to the hotel staff, they really went way above and beyond and we are extremely appreciative," she added.

At one point Tuesday, Jamaican officials said some 12,000 people were in shelters across the island.

At least 3 people were killed before landfall but no deaths or injuries have been reported since Tuesday, as crews prepare to more thoroughly survey the damage left behind by Melissa.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Powerful winds from Hurricane Melissa blast Mandeville, Jamaica

Powerful winds from Hurricane Melissa blasted Mandeville, Jamaica near the center of the island on Tuesday.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray was reporting from the central part of Jamaica in St. Ann's Parish where extensive wind damage wrecked the inside of the home where his team was staying.

Melissa is tied as the strongest landfalling hurricane in the last 90 years.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Jamaica’s mountainous terrain will continue to enhance any leftover rainfall as deep tropical moisture will continue to be drawn over the island by Melissa’s circulation. 

