Here's how to donate to those affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona

Jay Lawrence, American Red Cross Spokesperson, discusses recovery and relief efforts post Hurricane Ian.
FOX and the American Red Cross have partnered to collect donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona.
Hurricane Ian made its first U.S. landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28, tying for the 4th-strongest storm to hit the Sunshine State. Powerful winds and record-breaking storm surge plunged more than 2 million residents into darkness and decimated homes and communities across Florida.
A destroyed beach front home that was carried across the street by the storm surge. Scenes of flooding and storm damage after Hurricane Ian ravaged Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
This comes after Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sept. 19, triggering floods and mudslides that wiped out homes, bridges and other types of infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency in Puerto Rico during the aftermath.
Before and after photos show the devastation left behind after Hurricane Fiona pummeled the island.
To help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Ian in Florida, the American Red Cross and FOX have partnered to launch a fundraising site where people can donate to disaster relief efforts.
In Florida, more than 1,500 members of the Red Cross from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are supporting relief efforts. They have provided nearly 355,000 meals and snacks and handed out more than 62,000 comfort kits and other relief items. As of Tuesday, more than 2,000 people have sought refuge in nearly 20 Red Cross and partner shelters across Florida.
Red Cross volunteers working ahead of Hurricane Ian unload tractor trailers of supplies that will be heading to evacuation shelters in Florida. The supplies include cots, blankets, gloves, flashlights and clean-up kits.
Leading up to Hurricane Ian, the Red Cross moved truckloads of additional cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of relief supplies into the region to be prepared to help as many as 60,000 people.
Rosemarie Bakshis, a registered nurse and Red Cross volunteer, is helping with the health and medical needs of the folks seeking shelter from Hurricane Ian at the Ross Norton Community Center in Clearwater, Fl.
Red Cross volunteer Richard Dournink wraps up John Burrows' painful elbow at the Red Cross Evacuation Center in Clearwater, Fl.
In Puerto Rico, the organization has already begun working with the local government to provide support where needed. The agency has more than 200 trained volunteers who are assessing damages and who have provided more than 700 households with emergency supplies.
September 24, 2022. Buyones, Puerto Rico. Sherleen Velasquez from the Red Cross views damage caused by flooding in the Buyones community Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona.
Red Cross volunteer Betzaida comforts her former schoolteacher, Carmen who she encounters while distributing relief supplies to comunidad Playita. Carmen is one of the many residents that got affected by flooding that received emergency supplies in the community of Playita from the American Red Cross.
September 23, 2022. Salinas, Puerto Rico. Red Cross Volunteers load vehicles with emergency supplies to be distributed among the community in Salinas Puerto Rico in the aftermath of the Hurricane Fiona.
September 23, 2022. Salinas, Puerto Rico. Red Cross Volunteers load vehicles with emergency supplies to be distributed among the community in Salinas Puerto Rico in the aftermath of the Hurricane Fiona.
September 24, 2022. Playita Cortada, Puerto Rico. Red Cross volunteer Chris Berry handing out comfort kits to Carmen Santiago in the Playita Cortada community in Puerto Rico.
September 19, 2022. Salinas, Puerto Rico. Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle decides to take a different route to assess damages in Salinas, Puerto Rico.
September 19, 2022. Salinas, Puerto Rico. Red Cross volunteer Benjamín Rodríguez unloads from the Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle boxes of comfort kits for shelter residents in the Carlos Colón Burgos School in Salinas.
September 19, 2022. Salinas, Puerto Rico. Red Cross worker Alberto Fernandini visit school classrooms to deliver supplies.
Virtual health and mental health services from the Red Cross are also ready. Additional resources through recovery casework may be provided once damage assessments are made. Relief efforts are ongoing, despite many Red Cross workers not having access to power or water.
