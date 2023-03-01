Watch: Helicopter swoops in to rescue stranded hiker in freezing Arizona mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. – A stranded hiker was rescued last week from the snowy Huachuca Mountains south of Sierra Vista, Arizona.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for an Australian national who became stuck in mountainous terrain in freezing temperatures last Thursday.

Authorities requested help from an aircrew from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations when weather conditions allowed them to arrive. Early the next morning, the Tucson Air Branch launched a UH-60 aircrew to the location.

"This could have been a tragic fatal outcome if not for the diligence of the agents." — Tucson Air Branch Director Norman Montgomery

Crewmembers located the hiker and successfully conducted a hoist rescue. The man was flown down to deputies and emergency personnel awaiting his arrival for evaluation.

"Our crews are the best at what they do. They are highly skilled and go above and beyond to ensure the best outcomes for everyone they encounter," Tucson Air Branch Director Norman Montgomery said. "This could have been a tragic fatal outcome if not for the diligence of the agents."

There have been 60 individuals rescued during their fiscal year so far, according to CBP’s Air and Marine Operations.