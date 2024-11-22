Hurricane Helene devastates 200-year-old Christmas tree farm in North Carolina

PLUMTREE, N.C. – When Hurricane Helene flooded parts of western North Carolina in late September, it destroyed many businesses, including a 200-year-old Christmas tree farm in the town of Plumtree.

Avery Farms lost 60,000 Christmas trees to Helene, which immersed the farm in about 6 feet of floodwater.

"Words can't describe what we saw when the waters rose. I mean, it was unbelievable," said Graham Avery, manager at Avery Farms.

Avery noted that, because of that 6 feet of floodwater, the bottom 6 feet of the Christmas trees were destroyed and had to be removed.

This leaves behind the tops of trees, which are being turned into tabletop trees. Avery added that his team is also making wreaths and boughs out of what they have been able to salvage.

He hopes that the farm will bounce back in about 10 years, when the trees will grow back and be available for Christmas tree shoppers.

After this Christmas season, Avery said the farm will be bulldozed over so they can start from scratch.

"We are Christmas tree farmers through and through, and unfortunately, we will continue to be Christmas tree farmers. There's no Plan B," he said. "It's just going to be ‘do what we have to do to rebuild’."