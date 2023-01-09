Unprecedented heat wave in Europe smashes records during dead of winter

Record heat made the first week of January feel more like spring or early summer across parts of Europe. Several cities measured the warmest temperatures on record for the months of December and January, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Dresden, Germany hit 66.9 degrees Fahrenheit on Dec. 31, smashing the old December record of 63.8 set in 1961. Prague Kementinum, Czechia, hit 66.9 degrees, also topping their previous December record set in 1961.

Several more records fell the next day when the calendar turned to January and 2023:

Bilbao, Spain hit 77.1 degrees edging out the previous January record of 75.9 from… just last year

Besancon, France hit 65.4 degrees breaking the previous January record set over a century ago

Warsaw, Poland hit 66 degrees which broke the record set in 1993 by 10 degrees

Abed, Denmark hit 54.6 degrees

A map made by the WMO shows almost the entire continent was warmer than average on Jan. 1. About half of Europe exceeded average temperatures by 14 degrees F (8 degrees C).

The heat wave took a toll on ski areas across the Alps. Video shows diehard skiers in Austria skiing on green slopes, not letting the lack of snow deter them. While they did not break any downhill speed records, they did find some "skiing" on the wet grass between areas of slush.

The WMO points to high pressure over the Mediterranean flowing clockwise paired with low pressure over the North Atlantic flowing counterclockwise. Strong winds delivered warmth from northwest Africa, plus the Atlantic Ocean's sea surface temperatures are a half to almost 2 degrees above average.

Many countries are coming off their warmest year on record according to the European Meteorological and Hydrological Services.

"The Met Office Weather Agency says Britain's annual average temperature was about 10 degrees Celsius or 50 degrees Fahrenheit. That's the highest average temperature for the UK since record keeping began in 1884," said FOX Weather's Ian Oliver. "Met office scientists say human activity, primarily fossil fuel emissions, has made warm conditions much more likely."

Several countries including France, Spain, Switzerland and Great Britain reported that 2022 was their warmest year since recordkeeping began. The NMHS is expected to announce this week that Germany also broke their annual record.