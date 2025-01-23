Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano resumes eruption for 5th time since December

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – The world’s most active volcano is at it again as scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said Kilauea resumed its eruption Wednesday, marking the fifth such episode since it began back in December.

According to scientists, the most recent activity began within Kaluapele (summit caldera) with small "spatter fountains" just before 3 p.m. local time, with lava flows beginning minutes later.

As of the most recent update provided by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), current eruptive activity included small dome fountains of 16-33 feet that were feeding a short lava flow from the north vent.

Officials said there is currently no sign of activity within the south vent.

Earthquake activity had increased around 3 p.m. local time Wednesday at the same time the effusion began. Officials said the tiltmeter at Uekahuna continued to record inflation beneath Halema’uma’u but was expected to transition to deflation as the eruption continued.

Scientists said each episode of lava fountaining since the initial eruption began on Dec. 23, 2024, has continued between 14 hours and eight days, with eruptive episodes being separated by pauses lasting from less than 24 hours to 12 days.

The HVO said it would continue to monitor Kilauea and would issue updates Thursday or if significant changes were to occur.

