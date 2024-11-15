How freezing your hair in the Canadian Yukon can win you $2,000

WHITEHORSE, Yukon – What to do when the temperature drops below zero? At the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs in northwestern Canada, you're invited to turn your hair into icy works of art and compete for cash, all while relaxing in one of their hot springs.

Located in Whitehorse in the Yukon province, the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs offers visitors the chance to participate in what’s likely the only hair-freezing contest in the world, according to General Manager Andrew Umbrich.

The contest can commence when the temperature drops to at least -20 degrees C (-4 degrees F), as visitors taking a dip into the 108-degree F hot springs.

The steam from the hot springs will collect in their hair and freeze within minutes.

Umbrich said contestants can shape the style of their hair however they’d like. He noted that the ice that collects on hair will not damage the hair. Plus, contestants remain warm as their hair freezes, due to the warmth of the hot springs.

HOW HOT MAGMA GAVE US HOT SPRINGS

Staff will then photograph contestants with their frozen hair styles, and the photos will be judged by Umbrich and his team within six categories: "Best Male", "Best Female", "Best Group", "Most Creative", "Nongshim People’s Choice Award", and "AirNorth Best Facial Hair".

The winner of each category will be awarded $2,000.

The hair freezing contest began in 2012 and has gained notoriety over the years.

This year, they are waiting for a cold snap in which temperatures will drop below -4 degrees F, and they will hope it happens more often than last year.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Umbrich said last year, temperatures only reached that cold for about a week.

So, the photo entries from that winter will be added to the entries of this year’s contest.