Look: Massive hailstorm leaves Turkish beach covered in ice

IZMIR, Turkey – An intense hailstorm left a surreal sight at what is usually a warm, inviting Turkish beach.

A passing thunderstorm dropped about an inch accumulation of pea-sized hailstones along Illica Beach near Izmir on Thursday morning.

A few residents flocked to the wintry scene on the beach flanked by palm trees to document the unusual scene.

The beach, which sits along the Aegean Sea in western Turkey, typically sees temperatures in the 70s by now, on their way to sunshine-filled days in the 90s during the summer.