Look: Massive hailstorm leaves Turkish beach covered in ice

A massive hailstorm Thursday morning left a surreal wintry scene at Turkey's popular Illica Beach.
IZMIR, Turkey – An intense hailstorm left a surreal sight at what is usually a warm, inviting Turkish beach.
A passing thunderstorm dropped about an inch accumulation of pea-sized hailstones along Illica Beach near Izmir on Thursday morning.
Image 1 of 5
IZMIR, TURKIYE - APRIL 06: People take photos at the well-known Ilica Beach turned white after hail hits Cesme district of Turkiye's Izmir on April 06, 2023. Residents awoke to a scene covered in snow in a region where snowfall is uncommon. (Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 5
IZMIR, TURKIYE - APRIL 06: A view of well-known Ilica Beach turned white after hail hits Cesme district of Turkiye's Izmir on April 06, 2023. Residents awoke to a scene covered in snow in a region where snowfall is uncommon. (Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 5
IZMIR, TURKIYE - APRIL 06: A woman holds a handful of snow at the well-known Ilica Beach turned white after hail hits Cesme district of Turkiye's Izmir on April 06, 2023. Residents awoke to a scene covered in snow in a region where snowfall is uncommon. (Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
( )
Image 4 of 5
IZMIR, TURKIYE - APRIL 06: A woman takes photos at the well-known Ilica Beach turned white after hail hits Cesme district of Turkiye's Izmir on April 06, 2023. Residents awoke to a scene covered in snow in a region where snowfall is uncommon. (Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
( )
Image 5 of 5
IZMIR, TURKIYE - APRIL 06: A view of well-known Ilica Beach turned white after hail hits Cesme district of Turkiye's Izmir on April 06, 2023. Residents awoke to a scene covered in snow in a region where snowfall is uncommon. (Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
( )
A few residents flocked to the wintry scene on the beach flanked by palm trees to document the unusual scene.