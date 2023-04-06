Search
Extreme Weather
Look: Massive hailstorm leaves Turkish beach covered in ice

A passing thunderstorm dropped about an inch accumulation of pea-sized hailstones along Illica Beach near Izmir on Thursday morning.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
IZMIR, Turkey – An intense hailstorm left a surreal sight at what is usually a warm, inviting Turkish beach.

A passing thunderstorm dropped about an inch accumulation of pea-sized hailstones along Illica Beach near Izmir on Thursday morning.

    IZMIR, TURKIYE - APRIL 06: People take photos at the well-known Ilica Beach turned white after hail hits Cesme district of Turkiye's Izmir on April 06, 2023. Residents awoke to a scene covered in snow in a region where snowfall is uncommon. (Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ( )

    IZMIR, TURKIYE - APRIL 06: A view of well-known Ilica Beach turned white after hail hits Cesme district of Turkiye's Izmir on April 06, 2023. Residents awoke to a scene covered in snow in a region where snowfall is uncommon. (Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ( )

    IZMIR, TURKIYE - APRIL 06: A woman holds a handful of snow at the well-known Ilica Beach turned white after hail hits Cesme district of Turkiye's Izmir on April 06, 2023. Residents awoke to a scene covered in snow in a region where snowfall is uncommon. (Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ( )

    IZMIR, TURKIYE - APRIL 06: A woman takes photos at the well-known Ilica Beach turned white after hail hits Cesme district of Turkiye's Izmir on April 06, 2023. Residents awoke to a scene covered in snow in a region where snowfall is uncommon. (Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ( )

    IZMIR, TURKIYE - APRIL 06: A view of well-known Ilica Beach turned white after hail hits Cesme district of Turkiye's Izmir on April 06, 2023. Residents awoke to a scene covered in snow in a region where snowfall is uncommon. (Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ( )

A few residents flocked to the wintry scene on the beach flanked by palm trees to document the unusual scene.

7 FACTS ABOUT HAIL

The beach, which sits along the Aegean Sea in western Turkey, typically sees temperatures in the 70s by now, on their way to sunshine-filled days in the 90s during the summer.

