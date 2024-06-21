Watch: Hail flows like lava during severe thunderstorm in Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A wild hailstorm left a surreal scene in Nebraska where clumps of accumulating hail oozed across a Scottsbluff yard as if it were being covered by frozen lava.

A severe thunderstorm rolled across western Nebraska Thursday afternoon, bringing torrential rain, baseball-sized hail and hurricane-force wind gusts. Mitchell, Nebraska reported an incredible gust of 100 mph, and KNEB reported one of its broadcast towers collapsed in Terrytown, according to a National Weather Service storm report.

But in Scottsbluff, it was the combination of large hail and heavy rain that made the lava-like flow.

Chad Casey’s video amassed over 300,000 views on X, prompting comparisons to "The Blob" from the 1958 horror film.