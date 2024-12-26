At least 3 dead as bus carrying 58 people slides off snowy highway in Norway

HADSEL, Norway — A bus carrying 58 people slid off a snowy highway in Norway on Thursday morning and crashed into a lake, killing at least three people, according to Norwegian news outlet Verdens Gang.

At least 11 others were hospitalized, the site reported.

"Many of the passengers on the bus were foreign nationals," police said.

The bus had left Hadsel, Norway and was heading along Norway’s E10 highway when the crash occurred near Raftsundet. The bus was found partially submerged in Lake Asvatnet, VG reported.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash, but a VG journalist reported the weather had strong winds and snow drifts at the crash site. He said it appeared the bus had crashed through a guardrail and went down an embankment into the water.

Crews were still working Thursday night to investigate the crash and remove the wreckage.