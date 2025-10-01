Great Smoky Mountains National Park road reopens days after 'major' landslide

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The Gatlinburg Bypass in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee is back open four days after a landslide closed a large section of the road.

The national park announced the reopening on Tuesday, saying 140 truckloads of debris were removed from the road following Saturday's landslide.

Heavy rain triggered the landslide, leaving 150 feet of the bypass covered with mud, trees and rocks.

Photos of the Gatlinburg Bypass on Saturday showed some of the extent of the debris on the road.

The national park posted an update after the closure Monday, letting people know the road was still closed, but progress was being made.

By Tuesday, Great Smoky Mountains National Park said the road was back open, sharing photos of the road cleared of mud and debris.

"After a major landslide on Saturday, Sept. 27, the Gatlinburg Bypass is now reopened," the park said.

"The park extends its thanks to the City of Gatlinburg, Sevier County, and the City of Sevierville for their swift and valuable assistance in supporting the National Park Service crews in the response to this event," Great Smoky Mountain National Parks said.

The national park remained open during the road closure.