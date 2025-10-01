Search
Great Smoky Mountains National Park road reopens days after 'major' landslide

The national park announced the reopening Tuesday, saying 140 truckloads of debris were removed from the road following Saturday's landslide.

By Hayley Vawter
FILE: Great Smoky Mountains National Park: Get lost in the beauty of America's most visited national park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The Gatlinburg Bypass in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee is back open four days after a landslide closed a large section of the road

The national park announced the reopening on Tuesday, saying 140 truckloads of debris were removed from the road following Saturday's landslide. 

Heavy rain triggered the landslide, leaving 150 feet of the bypass covered with mud, trees and rocks. 

Photos of the Gatlinburg Bypass on Saturday showed some of the extent of the debris on the road. 

The national park posted an update after the closure Monday, letting people know the road was still closed, but progress was being made. 

By Tuesday, Great Smoky Mountains National Park said the road was back open, sharing photos of the road cleared of mud and debris. 

"After a major landslide on Saturday, Sept. 27, the Gatlinburg Bypass is now reopened," the park said. 

  Photo shows the cleared Gatlinburg Bypass following a landslide on Sept. 27, 2025.
    (Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

  A worker pushes back gravel on the Gatlinburg Bypass after a landslide.
    (Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

  Photo shows the cleared Gatlinburg Bypass following a landslide on Sept. 27, 2025.
    (Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

"The park extends its thanks to the City of Gatlinburg, Sevier County, and the City of Sevierville for their swift and valuable assistance in supporting the National Park Service crews in the response to this event," Great Smoky Mountain National Parks said. 

The national park remained open during the road closure.

