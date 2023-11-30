Photos: Grand Canyon turned into wintry scene by overnight snowfall

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – The National Park Service shared images of Grand Canyon Village in Grand Canyon National Park blanketed in snow Thursday morning.

Located on the South Rim of the Arizona park, Grand Canyon Village saw about an inch of snow fall overnight, according to the NPS. They noted that roads became icy and cautioned visitors to watch their speed.

Images showed the South Entrance Station of the park, along with a path leading down the canyon, covered in powdery white snow.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Temperatures remained at or below freezing Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, setting the stage for a dusting of snow to fall onto one of the most visited national parks in the country.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK OFFERS 277 MILES OF BREATHTAKING VIEWS AND ADRENALINE-PUMPING HIKES

While the snowfall last night provided a serene, wintry spectacle, it is only the beginning for the park. The winter months often bring dramatic winter storms that bring several inches of snow, according to the NPS.

"Crisp air and a dusting of snow bring a new perspective to the temples and buttes emerging from the canyon floor and provide a perfect backdrop to view the canyon's flora and fauna," the NPS said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

They added that winter weather is a major consideration when planning a trip from November through February, which is the least crowded time at the park.

Officials recommend that visitors plan accordingly should they decide to visit the park during the winter.