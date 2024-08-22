Colorado wildfire closes route from Denver to popular outdoor recreation areas

GOLDEN, Co. – The Goltra fire burning west of Denver has closed parts of U.S. Highway 6, one of the routes many people take to access popular hiking trails and outdoor recreational areas.

The wildfire started Tuesday after a lightning strike along Clear Creek Canyon west of Golden, Colorado. The fire has since consumed about 200 acres and is 60% contained.

"We actually have witnesses who saw lightning strike the top of the mountain, and then very shortly after we had fire," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office public information officer said. "So we are very confident this is Mother Nature."

While the fire isn’t threatening any homes, officials don’t anticipate evacuations. The fire is burning along U.S. Highway 6, one of the main routes to and from Denver and many popular outdoor recreation activities.

On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office implemented several road closures along the highway. U.S. Highway 6 remains closed in both directions from Highway 58 to Highway 119 due to the Goltra Fire, which has burned down to the road in some places.

Crews are fighting the fire by air and on foot, facing extreme conditions due to the steep terrain, gusting winds and being in rattlesnake territory. Resources from Douglas County and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control were brought in to help battle the fire.

On Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said "we had a good day" for progress on containment of the fire.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday night that firefighters "will all be back at it first thing in the morning, to put this fire 'to bed’ for good."

The forecast in Golden is more favorable Thursday, with a temperature drop of about 10 degrees and a high of 80 degrees.

Despite the improving conditions, sheriff’s office officials are telling people hoping to access Clear Creek Canyon for hiking and trail access to check road conditions and closures before they head into the mountains.