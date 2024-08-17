Golf balls fall from trees as powerful winds from Hurricane Ernesto blow through Bermuda

Golf balls "rained" down in Bermuda, as Hurricane Ernesto brought powerful winds to the islands on Saturday.

FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth, who was reporting from Bermuda, saw golf balls fall from trees as he walked by a golf course.

"Think about all the bad shots over the years that balls had landed in trees," Sudduth said.

Ernesto made landfall on Bermuda as a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday morning. The storm brought 85 mph winds, along with heavy rain, pounding waves and storm surge, to the territory.