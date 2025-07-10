Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Police arrest Georgia man after baby girl, toddler boy found locked inside hot car

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Bodycam footage shows a Georgia man being arrested on the Fourth of July for leaving a baby girl and toddler boy locked in a hot car in Atlanta.

ATLANTA – Bodycam footage released this week showed a Georgia man being arrested on the Fourth of July after authorities said he left a baby girl and toddler boy locked in a hot car in Atlanta.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Cumberland Mall in northern Atlanta, where the temperatures reached the upper 80s and lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

According to authorities, a man and woman in the parking lot heard children crying and saw that a little boy and baby girl were strapped to their seats inside the locked car. They then called for help.

In the video, deputies can be seen smashing the window of the driver's side door and unlocking the vehicle to free the children.

"It’s okay, baby, it’s okay – oh, you’re hot," one deputy said in the video, as he lifts the little boy out of the car. Another deputy then took the baby girl out from the other side of the vehicle.

First responders could be seen in the video talking with mall security. They found out the man with the children had entered the mall at around 12:24 p.m. Officials said the deputies, after receiving the 911 call, arrived at 1:03 p.m.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, the internal temperature of the vehicle reached 117 degrees during the nearly 40 minutes the children were left inside.

The footage ended by showing the arrest of a man before he is placed inside a police cruiser.

