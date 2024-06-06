Maryland drivers maneuver through flying debris during tornado: 'I braced for impact'

GAITHERSBURG, Md. – Intense winds forcefully propelled debris toward passing vehicles in central Maryland as a confirmed tornado swept through the region on Wednesday.

During the evening commute, Gaithersburg resident Mark Monis recorded a video showing the tornado sweeping through the street and igniting sparks as it hit power lines. Montgomery County emergency officials advised residents not to drive and to seek shelter away from windows.

Monis said he was completely caught off guard by the unexpected intensity of the storm.

"I saw a lot of debris flying in the air and knew that it was the tornado," he said. "I braced for impact, not knowing the intensity. I felt the car move a bit from the wind. My heart was racing when I braced for impact."

In total, there were 13 reports of tornadoes in Maryland on Wednesday, and at one point, five Tornado Warnings were in effect at the same time.

WASHINGTON, DC-AREA HOMES CRUSHED BY FALLING TREES; SEVERAL INJURED WHEN TORNADOES SWEEP ACROSS MARYLAND

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Five people sustained injuries in Gaithersburg when a tree fell onto a house, according to official storm reports. There were also numerous reports of damaged homes, downed wires and trees, as well as collapsed structures in and around the city.

Before forming west of Interstate 270 near Gaithersburg and moving eastward, an earlier tornado seemed to have passed just south of Poolesville before dissipating, according to reports from the National Weather Service based on spotters and camera footage.

The National Weather Service in Baltimore-Washington said it is sending out four different survey teams Thursday to investigate damage across nine counties across West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia. Findings are expected to be released later in the day.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated for Thursday, with the potential for locally heavy rainfall and the possibility of severe storms once again. The most significant threat of severe weather is anticipated along and east of the Interstate 95 and 81 corridors on Thursday afternoon, with a break in the weather expected on Friday and Saturday.