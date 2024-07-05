Fast-moving French Fire triggers evacuations in Mariposa, California

MARIPOSA, Calif. – A wildfire broke out in Mariposa, California, on Thursday, spreading rapidly due to dry weather and strong winds.

The French Fire has already burned through over 840 acres of land, and containment efforts have only reached 5% effectiveness so far.

The situation has prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for several communities in Mariposa County. Deputies are in the areas making door-to-door notifications.

CALIFORNIA FIREFIGHTERS MAKING PROGRESS ON THOMPSON FIRE AMID GRUELING HEAT WAVE

Temporary shelters have also been set up to accommodate those displaced by the fire.

Highway 140 is closed in the Mariposa area, outside of Yosemite due to the fire. All other roads to Yosemite are open. Visitors can expect long delays at entrance stations. The National Park Service said the fire is not threatening Yosemite National Park, though smoky skies has degraded air quality in the region.

As firefighters work to manage the fire, the adverse weather conditions make it tough to extinguish the blaze. The area's extreme heat wave has worsened the situation, causing the fire to become more active and hampering containment efforts.

The fire's exact cause remains under investigation.