Four earthquakes strike Louisiana in under 10 minutes, days after the state's largest quake in its history

EDGEFIELD, La.- Four earthquakes ranging from magnitude 3.1 to 4.0 rattled Louisiana early Monday morning, striking within 10 minutes between 4:33 and 4:41 a.m. CT.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the first earthquake struck at 4:33 a.m. about 2.5 miles northwest of Edgefield at a depth of 3.1 miles, reaching a magnitude of 3.1.

About a minute later, another magnitude 3.1 earthquake occurred roughly 1.9 miles north-northeast of the same village at the same depth.

Following that, a magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck around 4:40 a.m. at almost the exact same spot, just about 1.9 miles northeast of Edgefield, and again at the same depth of 3.1 miles.

The last earthquake that rattled the state hit around 4:41 a.m. at a magnitude 4.0, within the same vicinity, about 5 miles west-northwest of the village.

So far, the USGS says residents as far south as Coushatta and as far north as Minden reported feeling the shaking.

This comes just four days after a magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolted the state within the same location, Red River Parish, marking it the strongest earthquake ever in the state’s history.

Two of the four earthquakes that occurred Monday are now among the four strongest earthquakes on record in Louisiana as well.

It’s unknown at this time if any damage, injuries or deaths have been reported.

No other information was immediately available.

The Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office said they will continue to monitor the situation while providing any new updates.

This is an ongoing story. Stick with FOX Weather for more details as they become available.