See it: Tropical Storm Debby floods Fort Myers area while inching toward Florida landfall

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Photos and videos captured in southwest Florida on Sunday show homes, businesses and roads being flooded as Tropical Storm Debby inches closer to land.

Tropical Storm Debby is currently churning in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to intensify into a hurricane before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend early Monday.

In the meantime, Floridians are already feeling the impact of Debby as many of them prepare amid the backdrop of a state of emergency.

Images from Fort Myers Beach on Sunday show roads disappearing underneath deep floodwater and quickly approaching businesses.

Also in Fort Myers Beach, the road in front of what appears to be apartments has been completely flooded.

Early Sunday morning, sheets of rain and powerful winds were lashing palm trees around a parking lot.

Drivers are also seen stranded and needing their vehicles to be towed.

For motorists on the road, sheets of rain make driving hazardous. The image below shows the poor visibility drivers have to face.

In San Carlos Island, which lies to the north of Fort Myers Beach, homes are already seeing water rise toward their doorstep.

"We’re just sitting here watching at this point. Not much else we can do," said Justin Bell, who filmed the video above on Sunday afternoon.

Floridians should expect to feel Debby's impacts more and more as the storm barrels closer.