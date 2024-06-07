Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Florida thunderstorm knocks gas station canopy onto car near Orlando

Winds gusting to at least 58 mph were too much for a canopy outside a 7-Eleven convenience store along Florida Highway 436 in Casselberry, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather is tracking a cold front that will stall out in North Florida which could anchor a slug of tropical moisture over the Sunshine State translating to heavy rain and flooding. 00:52

Florida could get heavy rains with a tropical connection next week

FOX Weather is tracking a cold front that will stall out in North Florida which could anchor a slug of tropical moisture over the Sunshine State translating to heavy rain and flooding.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm sent a gas station canopy crashing down onto a car near Orlando on Thursday evening.

The storms swept through the region around 7:30 p.m., triggering a report of a funnel cloud and gusts exceeding 50 mph.

Gas station awning collapse in Seminole County, Florida on 6/6/2024

Gas station awning collapse in Seminole County, Florida on June 6, 2024.

(Seminole County, Florida, / FOX Weather)

The winds were too much for a canopy outside a 7-Eleven convenience store along Florida Highway 436 in Casselberry, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.  

Gas station awning collapse in Seminole County, Florida on 6/6/2024

Gas station awning collapse in Seminole County, Florida on 6/6/2024

(Seminole County, Florida, / FOX Weather)

The canopy came crashing down onto a car while people were still inside. However, they were able to survive without injury, officials said. All gas pumps were shut off quickly.

Orlando International Airport recorded a peak gust of 58 mph as the thunderstorm swept through while spotters in St. Cloud reported golf ball-sized hail.

Tags
Loading...