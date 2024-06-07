Florida thunderstorm knocks gas station canopy onto car near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm sent a gas station canopy crashing down onto a car near Orlando on Thursday evening.

The storms swept through the region around 7:30 p.m., triggering a report of a funnel cloud and gusts exceeding 50 mph.

The winds were too much for a canopy outside a 7-Eleven convenience store along Florida Highway 436 in Casselberry, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The canopy came crashing down onto a car while people were still inside. However, they were able to survive without injury, officials said. All gas pumps were shut off quickly.



Orlando International Airport recorded a peak gust of 58 mph as the thunderstorm swept through while spotters in St. Cloud reported golf ball-sized hail.