Extreme Weather
Which Florida airports, roads, schools and parks have reopened after Ian

Many businesses and types of infrastructure in the Sunshine State are opening back up.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met in Florida on Wednesday while the president surveyed the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian. 15:08

Biden, DeSantis provide update on Ian recovery efforts

As Florida residents try to get back on their feet after Hurricane Ian swept through their state, they might be able to have a bit of normalcy as many airports, roadways, schools, national parks and theme parks begin to reopen.

Airports

A Spirit Airlines airplane taxis at Tampa International Airport (TPA) ahead of Hurricane Ian in Tampa, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

(Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

  • Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – Open.
  • Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) – Open.
  • Orlando International Airport (MCO) – Open.
  • Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) – Opened Wednesday, Oct. 5 for limited commercial flight operations. More info here.
  • Tampa International Airport (TPA) – Open.
  • Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) – Open.

Roads

  Sanibel Island Causeway before Hurricane Ian hit.
    Sanibel Island Causeway before Hurricane Ian hit.

  Sanibel Island Causeway after Hurricane Ian.
    Sanibel Island Causeway after Hurricane Ian. (Image: NOAA)

  • I-75 – Interstate 75 from mile marker 179 to mile marker 193 is open.
  • I-75 – Interstate 75 over the Myakka River in Sarasota County is open.
  • US-17 – US route 17 from Arcadia to Wauchula is now open for motorists.
  • To Pine Island – Temporary access roadway to Pine Island is open.
  • To Sanibel Island – Temporary bridge to open by the end of October.

Schools

Hurricane Ian damage to the outside of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School.

(Lee County School District)

  • Charlotte County Schools - Hoping to welcome students back in school by Oct. 24.
  • Collier County Schools - Open.
  • DeSoto County Schools - Closed until further notice.
  • Hardee County Schools - Closed through Friday, Oct. 7.
  • Lee County Schools - Reopen on Monday, Oct. 10.
  • Sarasota County Schools - Closed through Friday, Oct. 7. Partial reopening Monday, Oct. 10. More info can be found here.
  • Volusia County Schools - Open.

National Parks

Everglades National Park is vital in preserving the wetlands habitat of South Florida. 01:14

Everglades National Park

  • Big Cypress National Preserve – Closed.
  • Biscayne National Park – Open.
  • Dry Tortugas National Park – Partially reopened. Ferry and private vessels will not be able to access the docks until significant repairs are made, according to the National Park Service. More info here.
  • Everglades National Park – Open, except for Gulf Coast Visitor Center and Everglades City entrance, Flamingo campground, Long Pine Key campgrounds (closed seasonally) and Wilderness camping.

Theme Parks

Crowds pack and fill Main Street USA at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Orange County, Florida on June 1, 2022.

(Joseph Prezioso / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

  • LEGOLAND – LEGOLAND Theme Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park are open. LEGOLAND Water Park is temporarily closed and will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 8. LEGOLAND Beach Retreat will remain temporarily closed.
  • SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment – Open with adjusted hours. More info here.
  • Universal Orlando Resort – Open.
  • Walt Disney World Resort – Open.
