Which Florida airports, roads, schools and parks have reopened after Ian
Many businesses and types of infrastructure in the Sunshine State are opening back up.
As Florida residents try to get back on their feet after Hurricane Ian swept through their state, they might be able to have a bit of normalcy as many airports, roadways, schools, national parks and theme parks begin to reopen.
Airports
- Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – Open.
- Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) – Open.
- Orlando International Airport (MCO) – Open.
- Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) – Opened Wednesday, Oct. 5 for limited commercial flight operations. More info here.
- Tampa International Airport (TPA) – Open.
- Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) – Open.
Roads
- I-75 – Interstate 75 from mile marker 179 to mile marker 193 is open.
- I-75 – Interstate 75 over the Myakka River in Sarasota County is open.
- US-17 – US route 17 from Arcadia to Wauchula is now open for motorists.
- To Pine Island – Temporary access roadway to Pine Island is open.
- To Sanibel Island – Temporary bridge to open by the end of October.
Schools
- Charlotte County Schools - Hoping to welcome students back in school by Oct. 24.
- Collier County Schools - Open.
- DeSoto County Schools - Closed until further notice.
- Hardee County Schools - Closed through Friday, Oct. 7.
- Lee County Schools - Reopen on Monday, Oct. 10.
- Sarasota County Schools - Closed through Friday, Oct. 7. Partial reopening Monday, Oct. 10. More info can be found here.
- Volusia County Schools - Open.
National Parks
- Big Cypress National Preserve – Closed.
- Biscayne National Park – Open.
- Dry Tortugas National Park – Partially reopened. Ferry and private vessels will not be able to access the docks until significant repairs are made, according to the National Park Service. More info here.
- Everglades National Park – Open, except for Gulf Coast Visitor Center and Everglades City entrance, Flamingo campground, Long Pine Key campgrounds (closed seasonally) and Wilderness camping.
Theme Parks
- LEGOLAND – LEGOLAND Theme Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park are open. LEGOLAND Water Park is temporarily closed and will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 8. LEGOLAND Beach Retreat will remain temporarily closed.
- SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment – Open with adjusted hours. More info here.
- Universal Orlando Resort – Open.
- Walt Disney World Resort – Open.