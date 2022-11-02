Florida paraglider helps save distressed woman after sinking car in canal

MIAMI – Cristiano Piquet says he's no hero. But the woman whose life he helped save may think differently.

The Florida paraglider feels God used him and his friends to rescue the woman holding on for her life inside a canal in the middle of nowhere near Miami after her car was submerged.

"I’m no hero. This is not about me," Cristiano Piquet posted in a video on social media. "All glory to God, who used me and my friends to save that one life. God’s timing is perfect."

CALIFORNIA PARAGLIDER FLIES WITH THE BIRDS

Piquet said he was flying with his friend on Sunday before church like they always do, but on this particular week, the duo noticed a distressed woman needing urgent help.

"And then I land in the middle of nowhere. And I come to rescue her and save her," he said.

Piquet runs to the woman's aid as she screams.

"Oh, my God!," she yells. "I fell with my car in here."

WHEN DOGS FLY: PARAGLIDING SAMOYED TAKES FLIGHT WITH HIS HUMAN

Piquet said a neighbor was nearby on the other side of the canal and helped pull the woman from the water.

The video then clips to show firefighters on the scene to help in the life-saving rescue as Piquet rides off into the marsh.

"Give God the glory," he said.