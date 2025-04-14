See it: Mammoth dust devil swirls close to Florida home

MAYO, Fla. - A Florida man stepped outside his home last week and was met with a strange sight – a massive dust devil.

Shawn Brown said he captured the phenomenon on video outside his home in Mayo on April 10.

"What do we got? A tornado here, or what?" he joked in the video.

The dust devil, which Brown described as "hundreds of feet tall," was seen sucking up dirt and debris from a field as it slowly spun across the landscape.

What is a dust devil?

Dust devils typically form in fair weather on sunny, hot days with light winds. The intense heating along the ground causes a vast difference in temperature within a few hundred feet. The heated air then soars upward as the surface winds provide some spin, making it look like a tornado.

Dust devils usually only last a few minutes and have low enough wind speeds to rarely cause damage.