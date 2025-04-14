Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

See it: Mammoth dust devil swirls close to Florida home

Dust devils typically form in fair weather on sunny, hot days with light winds. They usually only last a few minutes and have low enough wind speeds to rarely cause damage.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A video recorded in Mayo, Florida, shows a massive dust devil swirling

Watch: Massive dust devil swirls close to Florida home

A video recorded in Mayo, Florida, shows a massive dust devil swirling

MAYO, Fla. - A Florida man stepped outside his home last week and was met with a strange sight – a massive dust devil.

Shawn Brown said he captured the phenomenon on video outside his home in Mayo on April 10.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

  • This image shows a massive dust devil in Mayo, Florida, on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
    Image 1 of 3

    This image shows a massive dust devil in Mayo, Florida, on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Shawn Brown via Storyful)

  • This image shows a massive dust devil in Mayo, Florida, on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
    Image 2 of 3

    This image shows a massive dust devil in Mayo, Florida, on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Shawn Brown via Storyful)

  • This image shows a massive dust devil in Mayo, Florida, on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
    Image 3 of 3

    This image shows a massive dust devil in Mayo, Florida, on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Shawn Brown via Storyful)

"What do we got? A tornado here, or what?" he joked in the video.

The dust devil, which Brown described as "hundreds of feet tall," was seen sucking up dirt and debris from a field as it slowly spun across the landscape.

METEOROLOGIST FINDS HIMSELF INSIDE DUST DEVIL IN ARIZONA

What is a dust devil?

A Tennessee little league game got an unexpected visitor: a dust devil. These swirling columns of air happen when hot air near the ground rapidly rises, creating a spinning effect. Molly Holcomb captured video of one in action. (Video from March 2025)

Dust devil takes over little league field in Tennessee

A Tennessee little league game got an unexpected visitor: a dust devil. These swirling columns of air happen when hot air near the ground rapidly rises, creating a spinning effect. Molly Holcomb captured video of one in action. (Video from March 2025)

Dust devils typically form in fair weather on sunny, hot days with light winds. The intense heating along the ground causes a vast difference in temperature within a few hundred feet. The heated air then soars upward as the surface winds provide some spin, making it look like a tornado.

Dust devils usually only last a few minutes and have low enough wind speeds to rarely cause damage. 

Tags
Loading...