Watch: Camper gets crushed under Indiana bridge after getting carried away by flood waters

NEW PEKIN, Ind. – A camper carried away by floodwaters during heavy rains in southern Indiana Thursday was caught on video floating toward a small bridge before being crushed underneath.

The video, taken in New Pekin and shared by the Washington County Sheriff's Department, shows the camper floating down a swollen river as police and other onlookers watch.

For a moment, it looked like the camper might go in a different direction or perhaps not get stuck under the bridge.

Onlookers continued watching in anticipation to see what might happen.

Alas, the current eventually pulled the camper into the bridge, and an audible crunch could be heard.

The flooding then pulled the camper onto its side, before it started disappearing underneath the bridge.

"There it goes, there it goes!" someone in the background of the video said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department said the camper was empty at the time.

Other items, like a picnic table, could be seen floating through the waters in the video.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for New Pekin on Thursday evening until 11:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall totals in the area measured between 1.45 inches and 1.57 inches, according to NWS data.