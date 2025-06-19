Renewed flooding, mudslides prompt weeks-long closure of I-40 at Tennessee-North Carolina border

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. – Road crews are hard at work along the Tennessee and North Carolina border to remove debris on Interstate 40 after heavy rain caused flash flooding and mudslides on Wednesday evening, months after Hurricane Helene did the same.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said I-40 will likely be closed for at least two weeks as clean-up occurs.

A nearby portion of I-40 was previously closed for more than four months following severe damage caused by Hurricane Helene last September.

TDOT said while the area that was damaged on Wednesday is in the same part of highway that was damaged by Helene, the damage is not as extensive.

Large amounts of mud and debris appeared to be the primary challenge for road crews on Thursday morning.

TDOT said drones would give a better picture of the area and help assess the damage.

A detour route is open from I-81 to I-26 or I-81 to I-77, TDOT said.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, rain can be expected throughout eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina through Thursday evening, but flooding and mudslides are unlikely.

While emergency repairs allowed for the Helene-damaged part of the interstate to reopen early in 2025, full restoration is expected to be a multi-year process and not finish before 2028.