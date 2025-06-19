Search
Renewed flooding, mudslides prompt weeks-long closure of I-40 at Tennessee-North Carolina border

TDOT said while the area that was damaged on Wednesday is in the same part of highway that was damaged by Helene, the damage is not as extensive.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding and mudslides Wednesday evening, wiping out a portion of Interstate 40 at the Tennessee/North Carolina line.

Work underway to repair I-40 at Tennessee/North Carolina border after flash flooding

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. – Road crews are hard at work along the Tennessee and North Carolina border to remove debris on Interstate 40 after heavy rain caused flash flooding and mudslides on Wednesday evening, months after Hurricane Helene did the same. 

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said I-40 will likely be closed for at least two weeks as clean-up occurs. 

A nearby portion of I-40 was previously closed for more than four months following severe damage caused by Hurricane Helene last September.

TDOT said while the area that was damaged on Wednesday is in the same part of highway that was damaged by Helene, the damage is not as extensive. 

I-40 SHUT DOWN ALONG TENNESSEE-NORTH CAROLINA BORDER DUE TO FLOODING, LANDSLIDE MONTHS AFTER HELENE

  • Road crews work hard to clear I-40 of flooding and debris.
    Image 1 of 4

    Road crews work hard to clear I-40 of flooding and debris.  (@MarkNagiTDOT)

  • Construction crews work to remove debris from I-40 at the Tennessee/North Carolina border where flash flooding and landslides closed the highway.
    Image 2 of 4

    Construction crews work to remove debris from I-40 at the Tennessee/North Carolina border where flash flooding and landslides closed the highway. (@MarkNagiTDOT)

  • Mud and rocks sit on I-40 at the Tennessee/North Carolina border after flash flooding and landslides closed the road.
    Image 3 of 4

    Mud and rocks sit on I-40 at the Tennessee/North Carolina border after flash flooding and landslides closed the road. (@MarkNagiTDOT)

  • Abandoned cars sit in a section of I-40 in the Blue Ridge Mountains where mudslides and flooding closed a part of the highway.
    Image 4 of 4

    Abandoned cars sit in a section of I-40 in the  Blue Ridge Mountains where mudslides and flooding closed a part of the highway. (@MarkNagiTDOT/X)

Large amounts of mud and debris appeared to be the primary challenge for road crews on Thursday morning. 

TDOT said drones would give a better picture of the area and help assess the damage. 

WATCH: I-40 MUDSLIDE TRIGGERED BY HELENE NEARLY TAKES OUT COUPLE IN BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS

Tennessee Department of Transportation drones help assess damage to I-40 after flash flooding caused mudslides Wednesday evening. The department anticipates the highway to be closed for at least two weeks. 

Road crews removing debris, repairing damage along I-40 after mudslides and flooding

A detour route is open from I-81 to I-26 or I-81 to I-77, TDOT said. 

According to the FOX Forecast Center, rain can be expected throughout eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina through Thursday evening, but flooding and mudslides are unlikely. 

While emergency repairs allowed for the Helene-damaged part of the interstate to reopen early in 2025, full restoration is expected to be a multi-year process and not finish before 2028.

