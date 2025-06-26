Flash Flood Emergency issued as torrential rain strikes New Mexico burn scar again

RUIDOSO, N.M. - A Flash Flood Emergency was in effect for parts of Ruidoso on Thursday as monsoonal thunderstorms drenched areas of the Desert Southwest.

The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque issued the alert after radar detected that more than an inch of rain had fallen over burn scar areas.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation," the NWS said in its alert. "Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

Photos and videos posted on social media showed water and other debris rushing through cabins located in Ruidoso’s Upper Canyon area.

SOUTHWEST MONSOON SEASON SHOWS FIRST SIGNS OF LIFE, BRINGING POTENTIAL END TO FIRE SEASON

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The risk of flash flooding has been especially high in recent years due to large wildfires scorching the terrain and making it less permeable.

In recent days, local law enforcement reported water overtopping roadways, leading to rescues, but as of Thursday, there were no reports of any missing persons associated with the uptick in rainfall.

The Village of Ruidoso encouraged residents and visitors not to drive through floodwaters, with as little as 6 inches of moving water able to cause a vehicle to lose control.

Several roadways throughout south-central New Mexico were shut down due to the recent bout of flooding, with officials reporting that some roads had even been washed out.

A community center was opened in Ruidoso for residents and visitors seeking shelter from the impacts of the weather.

CARGO SHIP CARRYING THOUSANDS OF VEHICLES SINKS OFF COAST OF ALASKA

The off-and-on flooding threat is expected to continue as long as the monsoonal pattern produces showers and thunderstorms.

Chances of precipitation are expected to be lower through the weekend before another surge of moisture impacts the Southwest during the first week of July.

Monsoon season officially runs through Sept. 30, but the increase in rain has dramatically reduced threats of wildfires.