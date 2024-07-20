Home toppled into raging creek as thunderstorms trigger flash flooding in northeast Turkey

GIRESUN, TURKIYE - JULY 20: An aerial view of a part of the two-storey house on its side collapsed due to the downpour in Tirebolu district of Giresun on July 20, 2024. A house leaned on its side due to the downpour and some houses and workplaces were flooded. (Photo by Gultekin Yetgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 13
GIRESUN, TURKIYE - JULY 20: An aerial view of a part of the two-storey house on its side collapsed due to the downpour in Tirebolu district of Giresun on July 20, 2024. A house leaned on its side due to the downpour and some houses and workplaces were flooded. (Photo by Gultekin Yetgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 13
GIRESUN, TURKIYE - JULY 20: An aerial view of a part of the two-storey house on its side collapsed due to the downpour in Tirebolu district of Giresun on July 20, 2024. A house leaned on its side due to the downpour and some houses and workplaces were flooded. (Photo by Gultekin Yetgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 4 of 13
GIRESUN, TURKIYE - JULY 20: An aerial view of a part of the two-storey house on its side collapsed due to the downpour in Tirebolu district of Giresun on July 20, 2024. A house leaned on its side due to the downpour and some houses and workplaces were flooded. (Photo by Gultekin Yetgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 5 of 13
GIRESUN, TURKIYE - JULY 20: An aerial view of a part of the two-storey house on its side collapsed due to the downpour in Tirebolu district of Giresun on July 20, 2024. A house leaned on its side due to the downpour and some houses and workplaces were flooded. (Photo by Gultekin Yetgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 6 of 13
GIRESUN, TURKIYE - JULY 20: An aerial view of a part of the two-storey house on its side collapsed due to the downpour in Tirebolu district of Giresun on July 20, 2024. A house leaned on its side due to the downpour and some houses and workplaces were flooded. (Photo by Gultekin Yetgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 7 of 13
GIRESUN, TURKIYE - JULY 20: An aerial view of a part of the two-storey house on its side collapsed due to the downpour in Tirebolu district of Giresun on July 20, 2024. A house leaned on its side due to the downpour and some houses and workplaces were flooded. (Photo by Gultekin Yetgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 8 of 13
GIRESUN, TURKIYE - JULY 20: An aerial view of a part of the two-storey house on its side collapsed due to the downpour in Tirebolu district of Giresun on July 20, 2024. A house leaned on its side due to the downpour and some houses and workplaces were flooded. (Photo by Gultekin Yetgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 9 of 13
GIRESUN, TURKIYE - JULY 20: An aerial view of a part of the two-storey house on its side collapsed due to the downpour in Tirebolu district of Giresun on July 20, 2024. A house leaned on its side due to the downpour and some houses and workplaces were flooded. (Photo by Gultekin Yetgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 10 of 13
GIRESUN, TURKIYE - JULY 20: An aerial view of a part of the two-storey house on its side collapsed due to the downpour in Tirebolu district of Giresun on July 20, 2024. A house leaned on its side due to the downpour and some houses and workplaces were flooded. (Photo by Gultekin Yetgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 11 of 13
GIRESUN, TURKIYE - JULY 20: An aerial view of a part of the two-storey house on its side collapsed due to the downpour in Tirebolu district of Giresun on July 20, 2024. A house leaned on its side due to the downpour and some houses and workplaces were flooded. (Photo by Gultekin Yetgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 12 of 13
GIRESUN, TURKIYE - JULY 20: An aerial view of a part of the two-storey house on its side collapsed due to the downpour in Tirebolu district of Giresun on July 20, 2024. A house leaned on its side due to the downpour and some houses and workplaces were flooded. (Photo by Gultekin Yetgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 13 of 13
GIRESUN, TURKIYE - JULY 20: An aerial view of a part of the two-storey house on its side collapsed due to the downpour in Tirebolu district of Giresun on July 20, 2024. A house leaned on its side due to the downpour and some houses and workplaces were flooded. (Photo by Gultekin Yetgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Photos from Giresun in the storm’s aftermath show a massive two-story home knocked off its foundation and toppled amid a nearby torrent of water, with adjacent roads and yards washed away in mud.
Getty reports other houses and workplaces were flooded nearby. There are no reports that anyone was injured.
More thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Sunday and then the area is expected to get a couple of drier days early next week before storms return in the midweek.