Lightning strikes historic Florida church, sets steeple on fire

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A lightning strike sparked a small fire at a historic church in Florida Wednesday afternoon as storms passed through the area, according to officials with the City of Ormond Beach.

The City of Ormond Beach said in a Facebook post that lightning struck the Historic New Bethel - AMC Church, located at 115 S. Yonge Street, and ignited a fire in one of its steeples.

Videos and photos appeared to show one of the church's steeples burned.

NEARLY 200 MILLION LIGHTNING STRIKES HIT US IN 2022. HOW MANY HIT YOUR STATE?

The fire has since been put out, and no one was inside the church, the city said in an updated post on its Facebook page.

Doppler radar showed dozens of lightning strikes in Central Florida on Wednesday afternoon.