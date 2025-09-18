Watch: Firenado whips through burning field in Brazil

SíO PAULO, Brazil – A "whirlpool of fire" was caught on video recently whipping through a burning field of sugarcane in Brazil.

The fire broke out on Sept. 11 between the towns of Florida Paulista and Adamantina in the state of São Paulo, according to Brazil's State Civil Defense on Facebook.

Video showed thick black smoke blocking the sky as a fire truck drove through the field, spraying water as it went.

Behind the truck, a tall column of flames danced through the field, forming what's called a "firenado."

The State Civil Defense described the phenomenon as a "whirlpool of fire" and said no one was injured by the blaze.

Fire whirls or "firenados" are spinning columns of hot air and gases rising up from a fire, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group. When the air and gases rise, they also carry up smoke, debris and even fire, as seen in the vortex of fire in the video.

The firenado spun through the field for several seconds before the camera panned away as the whirlwind fizzled.

Crews from the State Civil Defense, Fire Brigade and brigadists put out the fire, the agency said.