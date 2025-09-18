Search
Watch: Firenado whips through burning field in Brazil

No one was injured in the fire and the flames were put out by Brazil fire agencies.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A firenado whirled through a sugarcane field during a brush fire in the Sao Paulo state of Brazil on Sept. 11.

A firenado whirled through a sugarcane field during a brush fire in the Sao Paulo state of Brazil on Sept. 11.

SíO PAULO, Brazil – A "whirlpool of fire" was caught on video recently whipping through a burning field of sugarcane in Brazil. 

The fire broke out on Sept. 11 between the towns of Florida Paulista and Adamantina in the state of São Paulo, according to Brazil's State Civil Defense on Facebook. 

(Defesa Civil Estadual/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Video showed thick black smoke blocking the sky as a fire truck drove through the field, spraying water as it went. 

Behind the truck, a tall column of flames danced through the field, forming what's called a "firenado."

The State Civil Defense described the phenomenon as a "whirlpool of fire" and said no one was injured by the blaze. 

(Defesa Civil Estadual/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Fire whirls or "firenados" are spinning columns of hot air and gases rising up from a fire, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group. When the air and gases rise, they also carry up smoke, debris and even fire, as seen in the vortex of fire in the video.

The firenado spun through the field for several seconds before the camera panned away as the whirlwind fizzled. 

Crews from the State Civil Defense, Fire Brigade and brigadists put out the fire, the agency said. 

