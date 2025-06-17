Search
West Virginia apartment collapses amid flash flood: 'Like a waterfall, gushing out the window'

The rapid influx of water about 3 p.m. Sunday engulfed part of the building, forcing residents to evacuate swiftly.

Colyn Jones lives just 500 feet from where an apartment building partially collapsed during catastrophic flooding in West Virginia on Father's Day Sunday. Jones spoke to FOX Weather's Haley Meier about what he witnessed. 

FAIRMONT, W.Va. An apartment building in Fairmont, West Virginia, partially collapsed on Father's Day after flash flooding surged through the area. 

WEST VIRGINIA FLASH FLOODING LEAVES AT LEAST 7 DEAD AS DAMAGE ASSESSMENT, CLEANUP UNDERWAY

An apartment building in Fairmont, West Virginia, partially collapsed following heavy rainfall and flash flooding as a state of emergency was declared for Marion County.

(Colyn Jones via Storyful)

Colyn Jones, a resident living just 500 feet from the affected structure, witnessed the dramatic event unfold while checking on neighbors and monitoring drainage. 

"It was shocking," Jones told FOX Weather on Monday. "Pretty much like a mountain falling when it happened. You looked through the bushes, you saw water flashing off the roof like a waterfall, gushing out the window."

Video filmed by Jones shows a mountain of debris next to the apartment with a collapsed wall.

SMALL WEST VIRGINIA BUSINESS DISTRICT GRAPPLES WITH FLOOD AFTERMATH FOLLOWING DEADLY STORMS

An apartment building partially collapses in Fairmont, West Virginia amid flash flooding.

No injuries were reported from the collapse. However, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said that the death toll elsewhere had risen to seven. A state of emergency was declared for Marion County. According to Jones, residents had about 15 minutes to clear the building.

"The people in the building did pretty good getting out," he said.

In the immediate aftermath, the Fairmont Fire Department quickly arrived on the scene, directing people and assisting with recovery efforts. The community has also come together, with city council members providing aid and Fairmont State University offering shelter and seeking donations for the displaced tenants, Jones added.

While other parts of Fairmont experienced significant flooding and stranded vehicles, the apartment building's collapse stands as the most severe damage in the immediate area. 

"That was truly the worst in this area," Jones said. "It was just amazing how everybody evacuated the building without losing anyone."

