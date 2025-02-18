Daughter of Atlanta man killed during storm remembers moment tree crashed through home

ATLANTA – Edward Johnson, 61, died when a tree fell on his Atlanta home during severe storms over the weekend.

"My dad was amazing," said Tamaya Jones, Johnson's daughter. "He was my hero."

Jones said her dad loved the Atlanta Falcons football team, but he wasn't the most tech-savvy.

"Every time he got a new phone, he would make me set his wallpaper as the Atlanta Falcons background," Jones said.

Jones said she was asleep and didn't hear the tree fall into her parents' bedroom.

"The only thing I heard was my mom screaming," Jones said. "That's what woke me up."

Jones said her mom was also buried under the rubble from where the tree fell into the bedroom, and her screaming was muffled.

She said luckily her mom only had some scrapes from the incident, and she was able to help her mom get her out before first responders arrived.

Jones said her whole family was home when the tree fell. Her older brother was asleep in the basement of their house and didn't hear anything until Jones woke him up.

Emergency crews arrived about 5 a.m. to free her dad from under the tree. Jones said it was the only tree on their property that fell during the severe weather.

Jones said down the street, a large tree fell, blocking the road.

Wind gusts at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport peaked at 69 mph around the time the tree fell, according to the National Weather Service.

"My dad built that house," Jones said. "It was his pride and joy."

She said she's lived there almost her whole life, nearly 20 years.

Jones said she's not sure how much damage the tree caused to her family's home. She said the firefighters told her that the house caved in when they tried to move the tree.

She said she and her family are leaning on their faith during this unimaginable tragedy.

"God is good," she said.

Jones said they're trying to be there for their mom in this difficult time.

"The family is here, and the bond is strong," Jones said. "My dad probably would've loved seeing us all get together."

Jones created a GoFundMe to help pay for her dad's funeral, and help her family find somewhere to live while the damage to their home is repaired.