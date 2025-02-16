1 dead in Atlanta as severe storms pummel Southeast early Sunday

ATLANTA – A man died in Atlanta Sunday morning when a tree fell on his home during a severe storm.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. in a neighborhood in northwestern Atlanta, according to a spokesperson from Atlanta Fire Rescue.

A tree became uprooted during the storm and fell on the home, collapsing into a bedroom where the man was asleep, the spokesperson confirmed.

FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Alexa Liacko was at the scene of the tree collapse Sunday morning. She reported there were other people inside the home at the time the tree fell, but they all made it out uninjured.

Photos show some damage in nearby Rex, Georgia, on Sunday from a flipped trampoline to uprooted or fallen trees and damaged roofs. Rex is located about 30 minutes southeast of Atlanta.

Video from midtown Atlanta also shows flooding under an overpass. A car drives through several inches of floodwater in the clip below.

This deadly storm has produced flooding, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in other Southeastern states as well. Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia have all experienced devastating flooding from relentless rain.

At least three people were reported dead from the storm in Kentucky.

No additional information was released about the man who died in Atlanta on Sunday morning.