Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

1 dead in Atlanta as severe storms pummel Southeast early Sunday

The incident happened around 5 a.m. in a neighborhood in northwestern Atlanta.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A man died early Sunday morning when a tree fell on his home, killing him. Severe storms have pummeled the Southeast, bringing tornadoes, flooding and severe thunderstorms to many states. FOX 5 Atlanta Reporter Alexa Liacko captured video of the tree on the home. 

Man dead in Atlanta after storm knocks tree onto home

A man died early Sunday morning when a tree fell on his home, killing him. Severe storms have pummeled the Southeast, bringing tornadoes, flooding and severe thunderstorms to many states. FOX 5 Atlanta Reporter Alexa Liacko captured video of the tree on the home. 

ATLANTA – A man died in Atlanta Sunday morning when a tree fell on his home during a severe storm

The incident happened around 5 a.m. in a neighborhood in northwestern Atlanta, according to a spokesperson from Atlanta Fire Rescue. 

A tree became uprooted during the storm and fell on the home, collapsing into a bedroom where the man was asleep, the spokesperson confirmed. 

Atlanta First responders at home where man died after tree collapsed.

Atlanta first responders at home where man died after tree collapsed. 

(Alexa Liacko / FOX 5 Atlanta)

FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Alexa Liacko was at the scene of the tree collapse Sunday morning. She reported there were other people inside the home at the time the tree fell, but they all made it out uninjured. 

Photos show some damage in nearby Rex, Georgia, on Sunday from a flipped trampoline to uprooted or fallen trees and damaged roofs. Rex is located about 30 minutes southeast of Atlanta. 

  • A tree fell onto a road in Rex, Georgia.
    Image 1 of 5

    A tree fell onto a road in Rex, Georgia.  (Billy Heath)

  • A trampoline is flipped over after severe weather hit Rex, Georgia.
    Image 2 of 5

    A trampoline is flipped over after severe weather hit Rex, Georgia. (Billy Heath)

  • The roof of a home is damaged after storms hit Clayton County, Georgia.
    Image 3 of 5

    The roof of a home is damaged after storms hit Clayton County, Georgia.  (Billy Heath)

  • An uprooted tree fell into a home in Rex, Georgia after severe weather.
    Image 4 of 5

    An uprooted tree fell into a home in Rex, Georgia after severe weather.  (Billy Heath)

  • A tree damages a building after severe weather in Rex, Georgia.
    Image 5 of 5

    A tree damages a building after severe weather in Rex, Georgia.  (Billy Heath)

Video from midtown Atlanta also shows flooding under an overpass. A car drives through several inches of floodwater in the clip below.

Rain brought on by severe storms hitting the southeast left some flooded roads in Atlanta Sunday morning. Video shows cars driving through a flooded road in midtown Atlanta. 

Cars drive through flooded streets in Atlanta

Rain brought on by severe storms hitting the southeast left some flooded roads in Atlanta Sunday morning. Video shows cars driving through a flooded road in midtown Atlanta. 

This deadly storm has produced flooding, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in other Southeastern states as well. Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia have all experienced devastating flooding from relentless rain. 

At least three people were reported dead from the storm in Kentucky.  

FLOODING LEAVES 3 DEAD IN KENTUCKY AS CATASTROPHIC IMPACTS UNFOLD FROM TENNESSEE VALLEY TO APPALACHIANS

At least three people, including a child, have been killed in Kentucky after catastrophic and historic flooding slammed portions of four states from the Ohio Valley to the Appalachians over the weekend.

Child among 3 killed after catastrophic, historic flooding slams Kentucky

At least three people, including a child, have been killed in Kentucky after catastrophic and historic flooding slammed portions of four states from the Ohio Valley to the Appalachians over the weekend.

No additional information was released about the man who died in Atlanta on Sunday morning. 

Tags
Loading...