Cluster of earthquakes strike southeast Alaska, including magnitude 7.0 quake

YAKUTAT, Alaska — At least four earthquakes struck southeastern Alaska, along the U.S.-Canada border, around noon local time Saturday, including a shallow magnitude 7.0 quake centered some 56 miles north of Yakutat, Alaska, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The magnitude 7.0 quake, roughly 230 miles northeast of Alaska's capital of Juneau, was estimated to be 6.2 miles deep. There's no word on any damage or injuries.

The USGS recorded at least three other quakes in the area shortly after, including a magnitude 5.3 and a magnitude 5.0 quake.

