Earthquakes detected around largest active volcano in Washington state

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Scientists have detected unusual seismic activity around Mount Adams in southern Washington, but say it's no cause for alarm.

Nestled in the Cascades about 50 miles from Yakima, Mount Adams typically only experiences about 1 earthquake every 2-3 years, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But the agency registered six small quakes just in September alone, ranging in magnitude from 0.9 to 2.0.

The USGS said they were the most earthquakes detected at Mount Adams in a month since 1982, when monitoring began.

They noted that the six earthquakes were not felt on the surface, nor did they cause any changes to the landscape. The exact depths and locations of the earthquakes are unclear, as the network of seismic stations is sparse on the mountain, unlike some of its higher profile volcanic neighbors like Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Hood and Mt. Rainier.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The agency added that other earthquakes of a smaller magnitude also occurred, but seismologists have been unable to locate them. But both the Cascade Volcano Observatory and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network plan to install temporary seismic stations in the Mount Adams area, which will allow detection of smaller earthquakes and better estimates of size, location, and depth, information necessary to assess the significance of the activity.

Still, the agency says there is no cause for alarm and have kept the alert level at normal.

Generally speaking, Mount Adams is considered a "high-threat" volcano just due to its history and proximity to population, though its last volcanic eruption occurred between 3,800 and 7,600 years ago. Adams is the largest active volcano in Washington by area and volume, according to the USGS. It is also the second-tallest volcano in the state, as Mount Ranier takes the number 1 spot.