Extreme Weather
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles Kentucky, no damage reported amid reports of shaking

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the earthquake struck at 12:47 pm about six miles east-northeast of Lancaster, Kentucky, at a depth of 8.5 miles.

By Raymond Sanchez
LANCASTER, Ky. - Residents across Kentucky were rattled by a magnitude 3.1 earthquake today.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the earthquake struck at 1:47 PM EST about 6.8 miles east-northeast of Lancaster, Kentucky, at a depth of 8.5 miles.

So far, the USGS says residents in Richmond, Kentucky, reported feeling the shaking.

Emergency management crews are on the scene surveying for damage in various areas.

Officials are unsure of the earthquake's origin and are actively investigating.

This graphic shows the severity of an earthquake that occurred in Kentucky on Sunday.
(FOX Weather)

 

"This range does not typically produce sizable damage – just shaking – and thankfully, that is all that’s been reported so far,"said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. 

No damage or injuries have been reported at this time.

